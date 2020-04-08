Cop suspended for thrashing shopkeeper

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu on Tuesday placed Nuzvid sub-inspector (SI) under suspension reportedly for thrashing a shopkeeper for running his shop during the lockdown period.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, came to light on Tuesday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the SI could be seen shouting at shopkeeper Mallikjarjuna Rao for not closing his shop. Later, he attacked the shopkeeper.

The SP ordered an inquiry and placed him under suspension. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable, the SP said.