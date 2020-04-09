Six more tests positive, virus count reaches 35 in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus patient count in Krishna rose to 35 as six more cases were reported on Wednesday. Officials said the six patients hailed from Kedareswarapeta and Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, district collector A Md Imtiaz issued orders for strict enforcement of lockdown in red zone/containment areas -- Kummaripalem, Vidyadharapuram, Old Rajarajeswaripeta, Ranigari Thota, Khuddus Nagar, Payakapuram and Sanath Nagar (Kanuru, Penamaluru mandal). As per the orders, there should be a total shut down of all establishments and stricter restrictions should be imposed on vehicular movement.

Imtiaz said lockdown was being strictly enforced in 13 locations and six identified red zones. Later, in a meeting with Chief Secretary Neelam Shawhney, he added vegetables and other essential commodities were being supplied to residents in red zones at their doorstep; public movement in these areas was restricted. In the rest of Vijayawada, people were allowed to shop between 6 am and 9 am only.

The CS suggested that sample testing be done in seven categories and that a positive patient be only allowed to leave hospital after he tests negative for four times.

Also, the district administration has arranged 19 quarantine centres across the district. Around 450 persons were placed in 16 quarantine centres and being provided nutritious food, including dry fruits, and examined twice a day. On Wednesday, officials distributed daily essentials kits, supplied by the NDRF 10th battalion personnel, to those lodged in quarantine centres. District nodal officer and MUDA vice chairman Wilson Babu inspected the quarantine centre arranged at Ganguru and inquired about the facilities being offered to them. He sought them to maintain social distancing at the centres and extend support to the health officials.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 special officer N Chandramohan Reddy conducted a ground-level inspection at Santhi Nagar, where a positive case was reported earlier. He inquired about the health condition of his family members, relatives and neighbour. He suggested that the public stay at their homes and inform the corporation if they know of anyone suffering from cold, flu and fever on 1800425200 (toll free) or 8181960909 (WhatsApp).

Later, he visited ward secretariats at Payakapuram and Old Rajarajeswari Peta areas and verified the details of door-to-door surveys being conducted by the ward volunteers and Asha workers.