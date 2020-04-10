Call of duty: This Andhra shirt manufacturer delivers 10,000 PPE kits to Guntur district administration

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pendem Subbarao, a shirt manufacturer, recently delivered 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Guntur district administration.

News of several people beginning to manufacture PPEs and also those switching from their existing business have made rounds since the country started facing shortage of PPEs.

“I have my own manufacturing unit which is closed now due to the lockdown. Through my sources, one day I got to know about the need for PPE kits in Tenali. So I told my friend that I can get them stitched,” said Subbarao, who said he was happy to chip in during the ongoing crisis.

Along with a team of 20 workers, stitching 800 kits per day, he delivered the order within 13 days. “The officials said they need the order in 15 days. My aim is to deliver before time so that they do not face any difficulty,” he said. The raw material was provided to Subbarao by the Guntur district administration.

Subbarao, who was not even aware of the material sent to him to make PPE kits managed to get it stitched exactly the way they were needed.