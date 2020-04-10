STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Naidu welcomes call on AMTZ

Welcoming the State government move recognising the importance of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ)

Published: 10th April 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the State government move recognising the importance of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam at least now, Leader of the Opposition and N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the vision and foresight of the previous TDP government came in handy in manufacturing COVID-19 test kits and medical equipment, catering to needs of not only AP but also the entire nation in the time of crisis.

“It is glad to know apart from COVID testing kits, the AMTZ is set to make about 3,000 ventilators and Personal Protective  Equipment (PPEs) to doctors and other medical staff,” Naidu said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp