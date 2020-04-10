Naidu welcomes call on AMTZ

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the State government move recognising the importance of Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam at least now, Leader of the Opposition and N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the vision and foresight of the previous TDP government came in handy in manufacturing COVID-19 test kits and medical equipment, catering to needs of not only AP but also the entire nation in the time of crisis.

“It is glad to know apart from COVID testing kits, the AMTZ is set to make about 3,000 ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to doctors and other medical staff,” Naidu said.