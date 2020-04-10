Police enforce lockdown strictly in Vijayawada's red zones

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the district administration declared six more localities in the city as red zones following an increase in COVID-19 positive patients, the police have stepped up vigil and restricted movement of vehicles and people on Thursday, enforcing the lockdown strictly.

In several localities, the police set up check-posts from early hours of the day, not only near the red zones, but also at several junctions on Mahatma Gandhi Road, Eluru Road, BRTS Road and near Kaleswara Rao Market, where movement of people and vehicles was witnessed even after the end of the lockdown relaxation period.

At Kaleswara Rao Market, a team of traffic police personnel confiscated the vehicles of lockdown violators. During their vehicle checks, they found a car overloaded with medical staff and verified the vehicle documents.

The medical staff were allowed to go after getting an affidavit from them. At other junctions also, the police intensified vigil and thoroughly checked the vehicles. They warned of stringent action against the people witnessed on the roads during lockdown without any valid reason.

Meanwhile, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz visited Kummaripalem, Old Rajarajeswaripeta, Ranigarithota, Khuddus Nagar and Payakapuram, which were declared red zones. “We are requesting the public in the red zones to stay in their houses as essential commodities are being supplied to them at their doorstep.

Self-isolation is important in reducing the severity of the infection of COVID-19 virus in the city. The citizens should extend their full support to the surveillance teams, which are conducting door-to-door survey,” Imtiaz said.

Later, the Collector also inspected Krishna Lanka, Vidyadharapuram, Chitti Nagar, Ramakrishnapuram, Ajith Singh Nagar, Ramavarappadu Ring and Benz Circle. After observing several youth moving in their localities during lockdown, Imtiaz expressed his dissatisfaction with the police for not filing cases against the violators. “Despite several appeals, some of the people are still coming on to the roads without any valid reason during lockdown.

The police department has allowed the movement of vehicles supplying essential commodities and NGOs feeding the street dwellers and migrant workers during the lockdown period,” Traffic Inspector Ch Ramakrishna said. He further said that taking advantage of the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, some youth on the pretext of supplying food to the needy people, are venturing out. The said issue will be taken to the notice of the higher authorities and necessary action will be taken against the violators, he added.

New red zones

Kummaripalem

Old Rajarajeswaripeta

Ranigarithota

Khuddus Nagar

Payakapuram

Kollu Ravindra’s car seized

Tension prevailed in Machilipatnam on Thursday after police seized TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra's car for violating lockdown norms. His car was seized when he tried to visit a quarantine centre