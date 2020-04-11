50 sleeper coaches of South Central Railway turn into isolation wards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Railways had advised the Zonal Railways to convert sleeper coaches into quarantine or isolation wards by April 10 as a contingency measure to combat coronavirus.

Completing the work a day before the deadline, Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has converted 50 sleeper coaches into quarantine or isolation wards by Thursday.

The division converted 18 extra coaches into quarantine or isolation wards against the set target of 32 coaches for it. Additionally, the C&W Depot and Electric Locoshed staff stitched 8,000 face masks with the available cloth material in the depot and supplied them to various departments as per requirement. Other staff of the division prepared 1,600 litres of sanitiser and distributed it to various departments and frontline staff.

Appreciating the efforts of the staff, Sr Divisional Mechanical Engineer K Srinivas said material procurement and converting the coaches with available manpower and resources were the challenges faced in completion of the task successfully.