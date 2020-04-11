STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extend ex gratia to victims’ families: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

 Taking stock of the crop loss due to unseasonal rains, the Chief Minister directed the agriculture department officials to pay compensation to the farmers on a priority basis. 

Published: 11th April 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials concerned to extend ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in lightning strikes and in a boat mishap in the state on Thursday, within 24 hours. 

As many as 10 people were killed in the state on Thursday (seven in Nellore and three in Guntur and Prakasam districts). Taking stock of the crop loss due to unseasonal rains, the Chief Minister directed the agriculture department officials to pay compensation to the farmers on a priority basis. 

Light showers likely

Various parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts may receive light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder showers in the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the forecast, dry weather may continue in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts for the next five days, except for light showers on Saturday. 

