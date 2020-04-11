STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Social distancing thrown to wind at Vijayawada rythu bazars

Ironically, the reason for shifting the rythu bazars to nearby stadiums was to provide a spacious area for social distancing instead of forcing people to buy essentials at a rather congested premises.

Published: 11th April 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ignoring the social distancing norm, people throng the rythu bazar at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Ignoring the social distancing norm, people throng the rythu bazar at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several experts have time and again stressed the importance of social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, consumers at Swaraj Maidan rythu bazar, which has been shifted to Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, were seen flouting the norm of social distancing.

Ironically, the reason for shifting the rythu bazars to nearby stadiums was to provide a spacious area for social distancing instead of forcing people to buy essentials at a rather congested premises.

It was not only at IGMC, but at several other rythu bazars across the city people were seen ignoring the set rules.

When questioned, K Chandra Mohan, in-charge of rythu bazar at IGMC, said, “We make continuous announcements over the public address system urging people to follow social distancing norm.

But people are so much engrossed in buying vegetables that they don’t bother to listen to the instructions, neither feel it important to follow the norm.” Adding to it, he said that henceforth action will be taken against the vendors as well as the customers if they flouted social distancing and other safety norms. “From now onwards, we will take strict action against the vendors who sell vegetables to those who do not follow the prescribed distance of 1-2 metres. Also action will be taken against the consumers for flouting social distancing norm,” he said. People buying vegetables from roadside vendors across the city were also found flouting the social distancing norm.

67 traders booked for selling essentials at higher prices
Vijayawada: Legal Metrology officials conducted surprise checks at various shops selling essential commodities on Friday. A total of 691 shops were inspected across the State. The officials registered 67 cases against the traders found selling essential commodities at higher prices during the lockdown. The Legal Metrology department has requested the citizens to inform about malpractices committed by traders on toll-free number (18004254202) to enable it to take action against them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada rythu bazaars coronavirus social distancing
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp