Social distancing thrown to wind at Vijayawada rythu bazars

VIJAYAWADA: Several experts have time and again stressed the importance of social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, consumers at Swaraj Maidan rythu bazar, which has been shifted to Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, were seen flouting the norm of social distancing.

Ironically, the reason for shifting the rythu bazars to nearby stadiums was to provide a spacious area for social distancing instead of forcing people to buy essentials at a rather congested premises.

It was not only at IGMC, but at several other rythu bazars across the city people were seen ignoring the set rules.

When questioned, K Chandra Mohan, in-charge of rythu bazar at IGMC, said, “We make continuous announcements over the public address system urging people to follow social distancing norm.

But people are so much engrossed in buying vegetables that they don’t bother to listen to the instructions, neither feel it important to follow the norm.” Adding to it, he said that henceforth action will be taken against the vendors as well as the customers if they flouted social distancing and other safety norms. “From now onwards, we will take strict action against the vendors who sell vegetables to those who do not follow the prescribed distance of 1-2 metres. Also action will be taken against the consumers for flouting social distancing norm,” he said. People buying vegetables from roadside vendors across the city were also found flouting the social distancing norm.

67 traders booked for selling essentials at higher prices

Vijayawada: Legal Metrology officials conducted surprise checks at various shops selling essential commodities on Friday. A total of 691 shops were inspected across the State. The officials registered 67 cases against the traders found selling essential commodities at higher prices during the lockdown. The Legal Metrology department has requested the citizens to inform about malpractices committed by traders on toll-free number (18004254202) to enable it to take action against them.