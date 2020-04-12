IAS fraternity backs ex-SEC  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sudden replacement of SEC drew flak from flak from the IAS fraternity. A section of officers felt that the government was giving a new definition to ‘poll reforms’. A senior IAS official pointed out that increasing/decreasing the term of office of an officer cannot be treated as reforms. “The IAS officers are well aware about the ground reality.

As judges are more aware about law, they will be firm on implementation it in toto, which may not be possible in the day-to-day administrative affairs,” the official observed.

Questioning the timing of the appointment, which come at a time when the focus of the entire world is on combating coronavirus, another official said the postponement of local polls proved a right decision, even if Ramesh was influenced by the opposition party. “It would have been better if the government waited for some time,” he opined.