Intake of lentils helps keep corona at bay 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the outbreak of Covid-19, boosting one’s immunity has become the need of the hour. Doctors suggest the need to increase intake of vitamins. “One should consume a handsome quantity of dry fruits, dates - wet and dry -- along with eggs,” said Dr A Shweta, a Post Graduate in Pulmonology medicine, who is involved in treating Covid-19 patients.

This apart tofu (bean curd), cheese, seafood, mushrooms, carrots, beans, cereals, nuts, milk are other products suggested. One should keep himself hydrated and see to it that his throat is never dry. “Dry throat often attracts diseases and impure air, which brings along ailments,” she said.

Orange, watermelon, sweet lime, strawberry, banana and muskmelon juices should be consumed daily. “One should also drink water more than the standard 3 to 5 litres per day,” she added. However, not everyone has access to or can afford these food items. “In such case, people should increase intake of lentils, sprouts, apple, banana and lemon juice which are available at relatively lower cost.

Drinking water and keeping oneself hygienic do majority of work for the body in prevention of virus infection,” she said. Garlic, cinnamon, yogurt and broccoli are some of the other food items that should be consumed more to boost the immunity.