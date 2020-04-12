One more lab at Vijayawada GGH to start working from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To improve sample testing and medical examination of suspected Covid-19 patients in Krishna district, the State government has allotted one more lab facility at New Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, said district collector A Md Imtiaz.

Speaking at a meeting in his camp office here on Saturday, Imtiaz said the equipment needed for the laboratory reached the New GGH on Saturday and sample testing would begin from Sunday. “With the new facility, the capacity of sample testing in the city will improve by 100 per day. In the existing lab, 200 samples, which are also from Guntur, West Godavari and Praksam districts, are being tested daily,” he added.

Hospital superintendent P Nancharaiah and district medical and health officer (DMHO) Ramesh informed the Collector that rapid testing kits would be available in the district from Sunday and 1,000 samples could be tested by ASHA workers and village/ward volunteers during the door-to-door survey. The officials further said samples collected from the suspected persons were first shifted to the GGH for enrolment and then sent to the labs and as many as 25,000 sanitisers reached the district recently.

The collector suggested the officials to coordinate in maintenance of ambulances and quarantine centres, and sensitise public about ‘1077’ call centre set up to provide support for normal health issues. During the course of the meeting, Imtiaz directed the municipal commissioner to maintain enough stock of sodium hypochlorite for disinfection drive. He directed the officials to conduct massive sanitation drives as there was no scarcity of funds and told them to arrange display boards regarding the availability of N95 masks and PPE kits with them.