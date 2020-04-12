Random sampling begins in Krishna District

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 158 and 40 random samples were collected from Vijayawada and Nuzvid for Covid-19 examination, during a special drive by the district health officers on Saturday. Two mobile kiosks with two teams, comprising three doctors, lab technicians and support staff, visited 20 red zones identified in Vijayawada and four more in Nuzvid town.

According to district medical and health officer Dr K Ramesh, all red zones and containment areas were divided into clusters and 40 persons from each cluster were chosen at random for testing. He said three bio-safety sample collection and testing centres set up at District Hospital, Machilipatnam, Siddhartha medical college in Vijayawada and Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College in Pedda Avutupalli were working round-the-clock and technicians there were working in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm.

“If a sample tests negative, the concerned person is quarantined for a week at a centre or asked to remain in home isolation. If the person tests positive, he/she is shifted to the GGH or other Covid-19 hospitals,” the DM&HO explained.