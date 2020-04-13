STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fish sellers fined for violating norms by VMC

However, as not many turned up at the stalls in Bobburi Grounds, with Bhavanipuram being a red zone, the stock there was shifted to the stadium.

dry fish

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VMC’s special task force teams on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on two fishermen for running their trade at Budameru Canal stretch between Ayodhya Nagar and Madhura Nagar. 
VMC veterinary assistant surgeon and special officer A Ravi Chandra said roadside fish markets, and chicken and meat stalls have been witnessing huge rush of buyers, especially on Sundays, for the past two weeks.

“To avoid mass gathering, the civic body and Fisheries Department have located the venues for wholesale traders to sell their stock to retailers at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, Bobburi Grounds (Bhavanipuram) and BRTS Road between 4 am and 6 am. The retailers are asked to sell the stock to the public at their doorstep,” he explained.

However, as not many turned up at the stalls in Bobburi Grounds, with Bhavanipuram being a red zone, the stock there was shifted to the stadium. Meanwhile, a new venue in Kothapet, One Town for wholesale traders would begin operations from next week. “Strict vigil has been kept by the taskforce teams to make the public follow social distancing norms near the chicken and meat stalls,” Ravi Chandra said.

