Six truenat machines to intensify sample testing in Krishna

Krishna district administration will intensify its efforts to collect samples from suspected persons to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz.

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz (File photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration will intensify its efforts to collect samples from suspected persons to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz.

Addressing mediapersons at his camp office here on Sunday, Imtiaz said the district has received six truenat machines (Tuberculosis testing machine) to test samples of suspected persons with the help of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique.

With the new facility, medical teams can collect 900 samples per day. Apart from that rapid test kits will reach the district soon and 50,000 persons can be tested per day, he said. The collector said tests will be conducted with the help of pooling method and 16 samples can be tested at a time. If a person’s sample tested positive, the sample will be tested again. 

