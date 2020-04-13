Suspected COVID-19 death in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 52-year-old man passed away in the early hours of Sunday at Vijayawada Government General Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe symptoms of COVID-19. “At the time of admission, he was suffering from cold, cough and fever. His blood pressure was constantly fluctuating and the systolic pressure was as low as 60 against the normal 120. His oxygen saturation was also at 95 per cent,” regional medical officer Dr Vitthal Rao told TNIE.

While the reports of the deceased were yet to be received, doctors suspected that the reason of death could be coronavirus. However, the patient, from Brahmanvidhi area of One Town, neither had any travel history nor had come in contact with a Covid patient. His body was kept at the hospital mortuary and the authorities were awaiting his reports.

The RMO said the bodies of Covid patients were not handed over to the families and that the authorities dispose them. “In case a person dies before we get his/her result, the decision is taken only after getting the result. We hand over the body to the family only if the person tests negative for the virus.” He added that the preferred way for those who test positive was cremation. Dr. Rao said sprinkling of holy water and reading religious texts to the body, which do not require touching was allowed.

