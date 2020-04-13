Vijayawada police serve biryani to homeless

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Apart from creating awareness among the citizens on COVID-19 and ensuring that the people stay in their homes during the lockdown period, Krishna police on Sunday distributed food and essential commodities to homeless and poor persons.

A few drivers working in City Armed Reserve Police division distributed food to more than 150 homeless people near Benz Circle. “With the donations collected among us, we prepared food and distributed it to the poor and homeless persons residing on the roadside. It’s a hard time for all of us and it’s our responsibility to extend support to the needy.

We are doing, what we can,” said a driver Rama Krishna. Meanwhile, Nandigama police distributed rice and essential commodities to 500 families. Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) GV Ramana Murthy said most of the daily wage workers have lost their income due to the lockdown.

“The kit includes a 25 kg rice bag, essential commodities and vegetables, which are sufficient for 15 days for a family of four. Staff working in DSP office and Nandigama rural station have donated 25 per cent of their salary,” said Ramana Murthy. Similarly, a police constable working in Gudivada Court Monitoring System wing S Narasimha Rao collected around `1.5 lakh and distributed rice and essential commodities to 150 persons.