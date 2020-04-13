STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC readies summer action plan for drinking water

The VMC has instructed the staff to supply drinking water to far end localities by repairing defunct borewells.

Published: 13th April 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to the residents of the city during the summer, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has drafted a comprehensive summer action plan with an estimated cost of RS 3 crore.

This year, the corporation officials have raised the budget estimates for summer by around Rs 90 lakh to carry out repairs to ensure drinking water supply in all the localities of the city. According to VMC officials, on an average, the civic body supplies 160 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to around 12 lakh residents of the city.

With hand washing activity being promoted in the wake of novel coronavirus, the water consumption in all the 64 wards have increased by 0.40 per cent per day in April when compared with February and March. 
A VMC senior official said every year the demand for drinking water supply has been increasing. The VMC has instructed the staff to supply drinking water to far end localities by repairing defunct borewells, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada VMC drinking water COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp