VMC readies summer action plan for drinking water

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to the residents of the city during the summer, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has drafted a comprehensive summer action plan with an estimated cost of RS 3 crore.

This year, the corporation officials have raised the budget estimates for summer by around Rs 90 lakh to carry out repairs to ensure drinking water supply in all the localities of the city. According to VMC officials, on an average, the civic body supplies 160 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to around 12 lakh residents of the city.

With hand washing activity being promoted in the wake of novel coronavirus, the water consumption in all the 64 wards have increased by 0.40 per cent per day in April when compared with February and March.

A VMC senior official said every year the demand for drinking water supply has been increasing. The VMC has instructed the staff to supply drinking water to far end localities by repairing defunct borewells, he said.