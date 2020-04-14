STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops to issue travel passes in emergencies 

The state police have decided to issue passes for citizens based on the need and after proper verification during lockdown. 

Published: 14th April 2020 09:43 AM

Police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state police have decided to issue passes for citizens based on the need and after proper verification during lockdown. In a press release issued here on Monday, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said the COVID-19 passes would be issued only in extreme cases. People need to apply for emergency vehicle passes with all the details mentioned to the superintendents of police (SPs) through WhatsApp number or email.

“It has come to our notice that some people are facing difficulty in travelling during emergency. To address these problems, the police department was asked to issue passes to those whose travel is necessary. The police, accordingly, took required steps for the issue of passes and the citizens whoever wishes to travel should take these passes only in case of extremely important work,” the DGP reiterated. 

Those requesting for these passes should furnish information such as name, address, Aadhaar card, vehicle registration number, number of passengers and details regarding destination and starting point of the journey.  “After verification of the details submitted, the passes will be issued as soon as possible. Suitable action will be taken against those who furnish false information,” the DGP warned.

