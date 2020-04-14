One more tests positive for coronavirus in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One more person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the city on Monday. With this, the total number of cases in Krishna district rose to 35. As 28 cases were reported from Vijayawada alone, the municipal corporation officials were preparing the grounds to declare one more locality as a red zone. Orders in this regard are likely to be issued by District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Tuesday. After verification of the details submitted, the passes will be issued as soon as possible. Suitable action will be taken against those who furnish false information,” top cop Gautam Sawang warned.