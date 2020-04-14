STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Only 30 per cent calls to Vijayawada police control room are genuine

Krishna (name changed), a police constable, works at the Police Control Room (PCR) functioning from the Operation and Command Control Room (OCCR) in Vijayawada.

Published: 14th April 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Phone, Helpline

For representational purposes

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna (name changed), a police constable, works at the Police Control Room (PCR) functioning from the Operation and Command Control Room (OCCR) in Vijayawada. Taking emergency calls received at ‘Dial 100’ helpline, creating awareness about the pandemic and alerting the ground staff in case of an emergency situation are his routine.

On April 8, Krishna attended a call from an unidentified caller who requested the police to deliver alcohol to him and also offered a tip for the service. Irked, Krishna took up the issue with higher officials and tried to trace the caller, but in vain. “Calls like this are an insult to the police. We are working round-the clock for the sake of people. Instead, some find pleasure in making fun of the system,” he rued with dissatisfaction. Amid other services, one of the functions of the control room is to receive information from the public regarding persons who returned from abroad and other states. 

At a time when the entire state is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed seven lives in the state so far, the ‘Dial 100’ service continues to receive prank calls, resulting in choking of the system. Of the 15,065 calls the helpline received from March 22 to April 11, only 4,562 were genuine, according to information provided by the OCCR. 

As many as 656 were made by children and 773 were related to inquiries. The number of blank/prank calls received on the helpline was significantly higher in March than April. “People suffering from mild fever or cough also call the control room. In cases like that, we alert health officials who visit the concerned person’s house,” an official said on the condition of anonymity. Some also call to ensure whether the control room was operational. “Many callers are inquisitive to know how we respond to complaints and our working procedure. To this, we want to say that it is not the right time for all of that as the country is fighting against an invisible enemy,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Police Control Room Helpline calls coronavirus COVID 19 Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp