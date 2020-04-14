STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 3,500 crore for Pedalandariki Illu programme

The State government on Monday issued an order allocating `3,500 crore for its flagship programme Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu.

Published: 14th April 2020 09:47 AM

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Monday issued an order allocating Rs 3,500 crore for its flagship programme Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu. Under the programme, the government intends to provide house-sites to 26.6 lakh people of below the poverty line. Later, houses will be constructed. 

Though the distribution of house-sites was scheduled to be held on Ugadi  (Telugu New Year Day on March 25), it was initially postponed in view of the local body elections. When the elections were postponed in view of coronavirus threat, one thought the distribution of house-sites might take place. However, the government announced that house-site distribution would be held on April 14 marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. 

In view of uncertainty over lifting of the nationwide lockdown, the government has yet to decide when to distribute the house-sites to the poor. However, it issued the order giving administrative sanction for `3,500 crore for the housing programme. 

