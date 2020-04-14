STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stray dog menace a concern for VMC during lockdown period

Bhavanipuram, Ajit Singh Nagar and Patamata said due to unavailability of leftover food on the streets the dogs are becoming aggressive and have started attacking them during the nights.

dogs

Stray dogs (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  At a time when authorities are putting in efforts to enforce the lockdown strictly to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city, stray dog menace has become a cause for concern for them in various localities of the city. According to official sources, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) veterinary wing officials are receiving at least 15 to 20 calls per day from the residents of the city regarding the stray dog menace in their localities, as against three to five calls during the normal days. A majority of the residents from Satyanarayanapuram, Gunadala, Bhavanipuram, Ajit Singh Nagar and Patamata said due to unavailability of leftover food on the streets the dogs are becoming aggressive and have started attacking them during the nights.

A city-based NGO, Indian Institute of Jeeva Karunya and Research Centre founder M Venkateswarlu, who is running an ashram exclusively for treating stray dogs for the last two decades said usually the stray dogs behave aggressively in summer due to lack of drinking water and food. However, the situation has worsened as the people are staying indoors and establishments, including hotels and restaurants, have remained closed following the lockdown. Speaking to TNIE, VMC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon A Ravi Chandra said special teams of the civic body have identified 1,000 stray dogs and vaccinated them since the beginning of the lockdown. Steps are being taken to catch the stray dogs and vaccinate them, he added.

