591 vehicles seized for violating norms in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the lockdown extended till May 3, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang directed officials concerned to take stern action against violators of lockdown norms.The DIG also directed the police to seize the vehicles of violators and impose fines. The police department has conducted check-up drives across the city and seized as many as 591 vehicles.

On Tuesday, the police filed cases against 165 violators under Motor Vehicle Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.“Strict action would be initiated against those who come out of their homes without permission. Additional forces have been deployed at all identified red zones,” said city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

According to the police, more than 37,000 cases have been filed against citizens for violating prohibitory orders from March 22 to April 14.