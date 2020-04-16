STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: One more tests positive in Krishna, tally rises to 45

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has distributed COVID-19 protection kits to drivers and cleaners at R&B guest house, Machilipatnam.

PPE kits are manufacturing at Madhuranagar in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

PPE kits are manufacturing at Madhuranagar in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS/ P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Vijayawada on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive patients in Krishna district rose to 45. Of the 45, as many as 37 were reported in the city.

Official sources claimed that a person at Chitti Nagar area of the city was identified with coronavirus symptoms and was shifted to New Government General Hospital (GGH). As per the medical bulletin released by the district administration on Wednesday evening, so far a total of 2,844 samples were collected in the district, of which 45 tested positive and 1,225 negative. Results of 1,574 are awaited.

Collector A Md Imtiaz explained about the initiatives being taken by the administration in the containment zones in the district to Centre Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba through a videolink. He informed that exemptions were given to agriculture and horticulture-related works and accorded a special focus on loading and unloading of essentials in the trucks. 

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has distributed COVID-19 protection kits to drivers and cleaners at R&B guest house, Machilipatnam. Each personal protection equipment (PPE) kit comprises masks, hand sanitisers, gloves and soaps. Instructions were given to the transport department officials to provide PPE kits to all the drivers and cleaners in the State.

