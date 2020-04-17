STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red zone residents seek door delivery of essentials in Vijayawada

Support authorities’ move to restrict people, vehicular movement

Published: 17th April 2020 08:01 AM

Several residents of the localities found it difficult to get essentials such as milk and vegetables.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Daily G Subba Rao, a milkman, comes to Machavaram Down in the morning from his house at Nidamanuru to supply milk to his customers. However, on Thursday, he was denied entry into the locality as it was sealed off after two persons tested positive for coronavirus. “The police informed me that the entire locality is now a red zone and I cannot go to the houses of my customers on my vehicle. Instead, they suggested me to supply milk in litre bottles by walking into the locality after wearing protective gear,” said Subba Rao.

With no option left, I asked my customers to come to the corner of their street everyday with bottles to get milk.” Similarly, Seetharamapuram, Kothapeta, Gunadala and Siddhartha Nagar are among the other localities where coronavirus positive patients were reported on Tuesday. The police on Wednesday sealed off the localities by setting up barricades at the entry and exit points.

With this, several residents of the localities found it difficult to get essentials such as milk and vegetables on Thursday. However, a majority of residents supported the move and appealed to the authorities to supply essentials at their doorstep. “Closure of all the business establishments and restricting people and vehicular movement in the red zones by the authorities is a welcome step to combat coronavirus. Before the enforcement of lockdown, the officials should inform us about alternative arrangements made by them to supply essential commodities,” said K Arjun Rao, a resident of Gunadala, adding that steps should be taken to provide groceries, milk and vegetables to people in the red zones at their doorstep.

On the other hand, Asha workers and ward volunteers launched a door-to-door survey in the localities on Thursday by wearing protective gear to identify people with symptoms such as cold, flu and fever. “We are visiting every house in the locality assigned  to us and gathering information about the health of residents. As far as we observed, several residents are having common ailments,” said D Himabindu, an Asha worker at Gangireddula Dibba in Gunadala. Informing about the initiatives taken by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation,  Collector and VMC Special Officer A Md Imtiaz said Covid-19 special officers of respective wards are directed to conduct a survey within 3-km of containment zones.  The Collector said instructions were given to the medical teams to collect at least 100 samples per day in the red zones and identify the 2 km radius around the clusters as a buffer zone.

