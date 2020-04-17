RMPs told to refer suspect cases to GGH

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Thursday directed RMPs and private doctors to inform about patients with symptoms of coronavirus. “Patients with symptoms such as cold, cough and high temperature should not be treated at their clinics or hospitals by RMPs and private doctors.

They should be referred to government hospital for treatment,” the Collector said. He also ordered to make necessary arrangements for coronavirus treatment in private hospitals. If anyone was found violating these directions, he would be punished under the Epidemic Diseases Act and IPC. RMPs and PMPs are prohibited from treating Covid-19 patients. Tahsildars and municipal commissioners have been directed to send notices to the RMPs and PMPs in this regard, he added.