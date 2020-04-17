This group comes forward to satiate stray dogs’ hunger

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A majority of stray dogs in the city are starving with none venturing out during lockdown to feed them with leftover food. Moved by their plight, a group of six men have come forward to feed the stray dogs at Auto Nagar.

“We have been staying here for a long time. From the day lockdown was announced, these dogs are wandering for food. Somehow we managed to come together and started feeding them,” said Raju, an animal lover and owner of Sri Anjaneya Lorry Body Building Works. Raju along with his five workers, goes around Auto Nagar, spread over approximately 350 acres, to feed more than 400 stray dogs per day. “Several people give weird looks and consider us mad.

They question that why we are feeding dogs instead of people during lockdown. But, I feel feeding dogs is equally important as there are several NGOs and groups of people along with government authorities, who are feeding street dwellers and destitutes,” he explained.

He serves 30 to 40 kg of rice to stray dogs everyday. The group goes around the meat shops in the city and buys leftover meat to add it to the rice. “Usually people do not buy neck pieces of chicken and also other parts, which do not have much flesh. These parts anyway go waste, but are edible. So we buy them and make a curry. We mix the chicken curry with rice, taste it before packing the food and then only feed the dogs,” he said.

Spending around Rs 2,500 a day, the group makes small packets and goes on their two-wheelers only to feed the stray dogs. “It is not difficult for a well-to-do family to feed stray dogs near their houses. No one needs to touch them or do anything else to provide them food at least once a day. They are also living beings and need food for survival,” Raju said.