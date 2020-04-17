STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volunteer, two others test positive in Vijayawada

7 out of total 48 cases don’t have travel history; survey in red zones once again to identify coronavirus suspects

Published: 17th April 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation worker who sprays disinfectants across the city wears preventive gear right from his home as he makes way for his duty.

Sanitation worker who sprays disinfectants across the city wears preventive gear right from his home as he makes way for his duty. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation authorities are on high alert as seven cases in the district out of the total 48 confirmed cases do not have any travel history or contact with the primary contacts. They now launched a search operation to identify the family members, relatives and close contacts of these confirmed cases of COVID-19. The officials are now in the process of determining whether the seven confirmed cases are secondary contacts and it has raised doubts if the community transmission (third phase) has set in the district. 

According to officials, in all 48 people tested positive for coronavirus in the district and of the total, 36 cases were reported in VMC jurisdiction itself. Three new cases were reported on Thursday and all of them were from Vijayawada. With no information about the seven cases with regard to their previous contacts and travel history, the officials have asked Asha workers and ANMs to conduct a survey in red zones once again to identify people with COVID-19 symptoms. 

As per the medical bulletin released by the district administration, samples of a total of 3,374 people have been tested so far in the district. Of the total, 48 tested positive and 1,538 negative. Four people were discharged from COVID-19 hospital after their complete recovery. Reports of 1,784 samples are awaited. Of the total 48 positive cases reported in the district, five were foreign returned, 17 returned from Delhi and one among them was 54-year-old man, who died in Vijayawada.

While 10 persons are the close contacts of Delhi returned, two cases were reported from persons returned from Punjab University (PU) and three cases are the close contacts of PUC returned. One person returned from Jharkhand and seven others, who do not have any contact or travel history. Meanwhile, official sources on condition of anonymity confirmed among the three cases reported in the city on Thursday, a ward volunteer and a resident of Shanti Nagar tested positive for coronavirus. A week ago, the district administration declared the locality a red zone after a positive case was reported in the area. With a fresh case reported in the red zone itself, the officials constituted a special team to identity the family members, relatives and close contacts of the ward volunteer. 

Sources said it is being suspected that the ward volunteer might have come in contact with a person, who returned to the locality from Delhi. Apart from that, officials are also tracing the persons who came in contact with the ward volunteer at her workplace and during field visits. One of the remaining two cases is a person from Nehru Nagar in the city, who is working in a diagnostic centre. He was suffering from cold for the past two weeks and got himself checked at GGH twice, but the doctors said he was not having COVID-19 symptoms. When he got fever on Wednesday, he alerted the medical and health officials, who rushed him to hospital and sent his sample for testing.

On Thursday, he tested positive for COVID-19. Following it, his family members, relatives and close contacts were also examined. All of them were advised home isolation. An woman from Shanti Nagar also tested positive for the virus. She was suffering from fever and went to a hospital in an auto on Wednesday. Her sample was taken and on Thursday, she tested positive for coronavirus. A police team was deployed to identity the auto driver and close contacts of the women, official sources said.

