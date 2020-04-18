10 mini-rythu bazars come up in Vijayawada to avoid rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The VMC has decided to decentralise Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar, which was earlier shifted to IGMC Stadium to avoid gathering of a large number of people to buy vegetables and other essential commodities.

The rythu bazar, which has a total of 215 stalls, has been divided into 10 mini-rythu bazars. The VMC officials have requested the people to go to the mini-bazar, which is nearest to their house. Apart from these stalls, mobile rythu bazars are deployed in red zones.

Two vehicles each in Payakapuram, Rajarajeswaripeta and Ranigarithota, one each in Machavaram, Seetharampuram and Khuddus Nagar, three each in Kummaripalem and Vidyadharapuram.