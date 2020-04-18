Timely intervention of Metrology dept keeps prices under control

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One and all thought that the prices of essential commodities, vegetables, sanitisers and other products will be increased during the lockdown period, but the prices remained more or less the same in the market, thanks to the timely intervention of the officials of the Legal Metrology Department.

After the government involved the Legal Metrology Department in the effective implementation of the Essential Commodities Act, officials, led by Controller and Inspector General of Police (IG) Dr M Kantha Rao, swung into action and emerged as unsung heroes by keeping the prices under control.

Initially, prices of sanitisers, masks, some commodities and even vegetables soared to an extent. However, with the continuous monitoring of stocks, checking the price list in shops and vegetable markets, the officials have succeeded in keeping the prices under control. Besides cautioning the traders against illegal hoarding of stocks and jacking up of prices, the officials urged the customers not to resort to panic buy and assured that sufficient stocks are available to meet the demand. Informing that they have carried out as many as 20,996 inspections across the State from March 24 (the day the lockdown was enforced) to April 17, Legal Metrology Controller Kantha Rao said that they have registered 1,240 cases against traders for violation norms.

Speaking to TNIE, Rao said that apart from making regular visits to supermarkets, Rythu Bazaars and medical shops to check the stocks and prices, they are also asking the traders to desist from resorting to irregularities in the time of crisis. “There is enough stock of commodities in the State to cater to the needs of people. We warn the traders not to hoard goods. As AP is number one in production of vegetables, the prices are less,” he said and asserted that the officials will continue the vigil.