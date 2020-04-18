Top cop inspects red zone in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the Vidyadharapuram red zone under the Bhavanipuram police station limits. The area was declared a red zone after the first Covid-19 death in the city was reported from here.

The top cop interacted with the residents and asked them not to venture out of their houses. He also advised them to maintain social distancing during the relaxed timing for from 6 am to 9 am.

“Maintaining social distancing will keep the virus at bay. Lockdown is for our safety and everyone should follow it strictly,” the CP said. He further instructed the ground level staff not to allow private vehicles in the identified red zones. Meanwhile, police have registered more than 200 cases for lockdown violations.