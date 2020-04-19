STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 mini-rythu bazars record low footfall in Vijayawada

Published: 19th April 2020 08:32 AM

A customer purchasing vegetables at a mini-rythu bazar set up at Andhra Loyola College grounds in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A customer purchasing vegetables at a mini-rythu bazar set up at Andhra Loyola College grounds in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 10 mini-rythu bazars set up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)  saw a sharp decline in customer footfall on Saturday. A day earlier, the civic body had issued orders decentralising 215 vegetable stalls at rythu bazar set up at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium into 10 different units as people crowded the stadium throwing social distancing to the wind. 

Earlier, the VMC had decentralised and set up rythu bazars at 28 localities across the city to ensure social distancing and prevent mass gathering. However, customers thronged the IGMC Stadium in large numbers and flouted the government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the civic officials and police also intensified their vigil at the mini rythu bazars set up at PB Siddhartha College, Bishop Azariah School, A Convention Centre, Don Bosco School, SDMS Mahila Kalasala, Andhra Loyola College, APSRM School, SRR and CVR Degree College, Satavahana Degree College and Bishop Grassi High School. 

When TNIE inspected the mini-rythu bazar at Andhra Loyola College and PB Siddhartha College, only a handful of people were seen purchasing vegetables by standing in the boxes earmarked to maintain social distancing. On the other hand, a nominal rush was witnessed at rythu bazar at Bishop Azariah High School. However, a section of traders at Andhra Loyola College expressed their displeasure and said their business has decreased. ‘’The officials insisted on relocation of our stalls to reduce the rush at IGMC Stadium but it has affected our business,” said Konda Rajesh, a trader.

VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh said the civic body has earmarked boxes at the mini-rythu bazars for ensuring social distancing among the citizens. “We request people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks,” he said, adding that instructions were given to officials to supply vegetables by setting up mobile rythu bazars at Payakapuram, Old Rajarajeswaripeta, Machavaram, Seetharamapuram, Ranigarithota, Khuddus Nagar,  Kummaripalem and Vidyadharapuram.

An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
