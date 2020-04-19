STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Heading home to Jaipur, 7 migrants land in relief camp

“The policemen said they will arrange some food and a place to rest for two days and make necessary arrangements for us to go further.

Published: 19th April 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers who reached Vijayawada on Saturday from Chennai take rest at Benz Circle on Saturday.

Migrant workers who reached Vijayawada on Saturday from Chennai take rest at Benz Circle on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven migrant workers who embarked on a journey from Chennai to their native place near Jaipur in Rajasthan four days ago, reached Vijayawada on Saturday. While they were taking rest under the newly-built Benz Circle flyover, a few policemen approached and questioned them. 28-year-old Naresh, one of the seven men, told the police that they had come from Chennai and were on their way to Rajasthan due to lack of work at a granite factory where they were employed for the past six years. On hearing their answer, the policemen put them in a van and took them to a relief camp set up for migrants and the homeless.

“The policemen said they will arrange some food and a place to rest for two days and make necessary arrangements for us to go further. So, we trusted and cooperated with them. But after taking us to the relief camp, they said we should have to wait until the lockdown is lifted on May 3,” said Naresh from the relief camp set up near APSRM School in One Town, a hotspot for coronavirus.

Speaking about the journey, Naresh said he and his friends travelled nearly 450 km in the last four days. “We walked for about 350-km and took lift from passing trucks sometimes,” he added. The group had planned to meet its friends who worked in Visakhapatnam, and go home together in a vehicle. “I urged my friends from Rajasthan who are working in Visakhapatnam, to pick us up in Vijayawada. I asked them to stop at a roadside till the officials let us go. They told me that they were waiting at a Ram temple, which is very close to Vijayawada,” he added.

Ghanashyam, another migrant worker, said the group did not face any trouble until now.  “A few policemen questioned us at some places, but did not stop us from moving ahead. We thought that we would reach home within 20 days.” The duo complained about lack of adequate facilities at the relief camp. “People are being asked to maintain social distancing. However, there are more than 200 people holed up at one place here.

Also, we were given only four chapatis and a packet of pickle to eat since the morning. The water in the tank is so hot that we cannot drink it,” they complained. Ghanashyam said he and his friends neither mean anyone trouble, nor are asking for anyone’s help. “We will somehow manage to reach home. All we want is that the officials understand our plight and let us go. We are also ready to undergo tests.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada coronavirus COVID 19 migrant labourers Chennai
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp