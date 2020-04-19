Heading home to Jaipur, 7 migrants land in relief camp

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven migrant workers who embarked on a journey from Chennai to their native place near Jaipur in Rajasthan four days ago, reached Vijayawada on Saturday. While they were taking rest under the newly-built Benz Circle flyover, a few policemen approached and questioned them. 28-year-old Naresh, one of the seven men, told the police that they had come from Chennai and were on their way to Rajasthan due to lack of work at a granite factory where they were employed for the past six years. On hearing their answer, the policemen put them in a van and took them to a relief camp set up for migrants and the homeless.

“The policemen said they will arrange some food and a place to rest for two days and make necessary arrangements for us to go further. So, we trusted and cooperated with them. But after taking us to the relief camp, they said we should have to wait until the lockdown is lifted on May 3,” said Naresh from the relief camp set up near APSRM School in One Town, a hotspot for coronavirus.

Speaking about the journey, Naresh said he and his friends travelled nearly 450 km in the last four days. “We walked for about 350-km and took lift from passing trucks sometimes,” he added. The group had planned to meet its friends who worked in Visakhapatnam, and go home together in a vehicle. “I urged my friends from Rajasthan who are working in Visakhapatnam, to pick us up in Vijayawada. I asked them to stop at a roadside till the officials let us go. They told me that they were waiting at a Ram temple, which is very close to Vijayawada,” he added.

Ghanashyam, another migrant worker, said the group did not face any trouble until now. “A few policemen questioned us at some places, but did not stop us from moving ahead. We thought that we would reach home within 20 days.” The duo complained about lack of adequate facilities at the relief camp. “People are being asked to maintain social distancing. However, there are more than 200 people holed up at one place here.

Also, we were given only four chapatis and a packet of pickle to eat since the morning. The water in the tank is so hot that we cannot drink it,” they complained. Ghanashyam said he and his friends neither mean anyone trouble, nor are asking for anyone’s help. “We will somehow manage to reach home. All we want is that the officials understand our plight and let us go. We are also ready to undergo tests.”