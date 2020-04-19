Naidu bats for virtual working to face challenge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the need of effective integration of knowledge and technology to overcome future challenges arising out of social distancing restrictions, that may continue even after the coronavirus epidemic.

Interacting with NRIs in a virtual conference on Saturday, Naidu stressed on the importance of virtual working and digital living to ensure revival and continuation of regular businesses, organisational and economic activities. “These digital interventions would only help prevent any food crisis and troubles in law and order and financial fronts in future.

A certain level of economic activity using digital platforms should be continued to avoid disruption of people’s lives,” he asserted. Naidu said that nearly 1,000 NRIs, who came online from US, Australia, Bahrain and other countries, said that global crisis threats like the killer virus could be overcome, only if online tools are promoted more. “Digital currencies should be made cost-effective than paper currencies,” they asserted.