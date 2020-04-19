Painters spread awareness, thank frontline workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of 25 painters from Andhra Pradesh Painting Artists and Workers Association (APAWA) on Saturday painted illustrations at several places in Vijayawada to spread awareness on COVID-19.The painters also wrote a few messages like ‘Follow lockdown to eradicate coronavirus’, ‘Stay at home’, ‘Rodla meeda tiragakandi’ (do not roam on roads) and ‘Nalugu kaalalapatu santoshamga undandi’ (stay happy for four generations).

They also thanked medical professionals, police personnel, mediapersons and sanitation workers through their paintings. “We think that art is one of the best media of expression and to give message. We decided to paint these frontline workers along with spreading awareness on the dangerous virus,” said association president Koppula Subbaraju.

The artists painted illustrations at Ajit Singh Nagar, Benz Circle and Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city. The artists have also painted such illustrations in Kakinada, Kadapa, Guntur, Tenali, Kurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Ongole, West Godavari, Bhimavaram, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam to promote awareness among people on coronavirus.