Take call on exemptions to industries: CS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has directed district-level committees under the chairmanship of district collectors to take a call on the exemptions to be given to industries and construction works in villages located in green zone mandals from April 20.

Speaking through a video link to district collectors and SPs from here on Saturday, she reviewed the COVID-19 preventive measures. Making it clear that no exemptions would be applicable in the red zone mandals, municipalities and municipal corporations and the lockdown will be in force until May 3, the Chief Secretary said that some exemptions would be given in villages in green zone mandals for taking up works in industries in a limited manner from Monday so as to provide livelihood to the workers. She directed the officials to take preventive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.