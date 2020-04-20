‘Don’t use temple facility as quarantine centre’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana has shot off a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney demanding that the East Godavari district administration drop the plan to use the Harihara Sadan atop Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Annavaram, as a quarantine centre.

Alleging that the government was deliberately trying to insult Hindu faith, he cautioned that such a move would create disharmony and religious strife.

“The facilities available there are created and meant for Hindu pilgrims who visit the temple. Further, all satrams were built using donations, contributions and charity of the devotees.It is beyond any doubt that all this is being done deliberately by the government to insult Hindu faith,” he said.