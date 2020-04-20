Drone survey to enforce lockdown in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police have taken a slew of measures to break the chain of coronavirus by imposing stricter restrictions in red zones and close monitoring of public movement. They have begun surveying and patrolling interior parts of containment zones with the help of drones and special mobile vehicles. The move is to ensure that people in the red zones and hotspot areas stay in their homes at all times and do not violate the lockdown.

City commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Sunday inspected the red zone in Bhavanipuram and distributed personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to the ground-level staff, such as police and civic staff. “As police patrolling is limited to main roads, people are roaming freely in the alleys. Lockdown is meant for our safety and there shall be no relaxation for the general public. We have observed that people come out of their home to play and chit-chat with their neighbours in residential colonies. This is highly objectionable.

To avoid such situations, drones are being used for aerial survey,” the CP added. According to information, of the 75 positive cases reported from Krishna district till date, 60 were from Vijayawada. In a review meeting on Sunday, district collector A Md Imtiaz and the CP stated over 80 per cent of the positive cases in Krishna were reported from six red zones—Vidyadharapuram (Bhavanipuram police limits), Old RR Pet (Two-Town police limits), Rani Gari Thota (under Krishna Lanka police), Khuddus Nagar (under Satyanarayanapuram police), Payakapuram (under Nunna police) and Sanath Nagar (under Penamalur police).