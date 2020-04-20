STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

People in quarantine centres to be discharged after 18 days if they test negative for COVID-19

Meanwhile, the health department has also issued guidelines for shifting symptomatic and asymptomatic people over and above 60 years to state and district hospitals.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Quarantine wards being made to handle coronavirus patients in case of emergencies.

Image of a Quarantine ward used for representational purposes only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State-level technical committee, appointed for COVID-19 management, has advised that the people living in quarantine centres in the State can be discharged after 18 days following due verification of symptoms and testing. The samples of those in quarantine centres will be taken on 13th/14th day of their quarantine and the testing will be done using Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) method.

There are about 5,800 people staying in 338 quarantine facilities across the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, according to the State nodal office. Those with symptoms will be tested on a priority and sent for individual RT PCR test. Those who develop symptoms before the 14th day shall also be subjected to individual swab test (PCR). Asymptomatic people’s samples will be tested using pooling method.

The test results will be obtained on 16th/17th day and if anybody tests positive, treatment will be given and necessary contact tracing will happen within the quarantine centre. Those who tested negative will duly be discharged on the 18th day after verification. “Invariably, all discharged people shall be advised 14-day home quarantine and self-observation for any kind of COVID-19 symptoms, which should be intimated to the surveillance teams during house-to-house visits,” Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy said in an order issued on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the health department has also issued guidelines for shifting symptomatic and asymptomatic people over and above 60 years to state and district hospitals. All the 60 years and above people, who tested positive in RT PCR test, with or without symptoms and with or without co-morbities, will be moved to state COVID hospitals. Symptomatic people between 40 and 60 years and whose samples emerge positive in RT PCR tests, will be tested for co-morbidities or other ailing conditions.

If tests are normal, they will be moved to district COVID hospitals. If positive, they will be shifted to State COVID hospital.All the other age groups, whose samples emerge positive in RT PCT test, with or without symptoms and with or without co-morbidites and who don’t require oxygen supplementation, will be moved to district hospitals, KS Jawahar Reddy said.

Process to be followed

Samples of those in quarantine centres will be taken on 13th/14th day and testing will be done using RT PCR method

Test results will be obtained on 16th/17th day and if anybody tests positive, treatment will be given 

Those who tested negative will be discharged on 18th day

All discharged shall be advised 14-day home quarantine

5,800  people staying in 338 quarantine facilities across 13 districts

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh quarantine centers coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp