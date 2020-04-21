Cops step up vigil at check-posts to prevent entry of migrants

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police department has stepped up vigil at all check-posts and toll plazas to keep an eye on persons trying to enter the State.The government on Monday partially lifted lockdown restrictions for some services including non-transport vehicles and goods vehicles to ease the supply of essential commodities.

However, the authorities are worried that the people, mostly daily wage workers and migrant workers from other States, entering the State in trucks, petrol tankers and milk tankers might transmit coronavirus.

In order to prevent such incidents, DGP Gautam Sawang instructed all SPs to form special teams to control illegal migrants by monitoring all check-posts. Previously, the police had apprehended 55 migrant workers who were travelling in a truck cabin in Chittoor district. The incident came to light when the police stopped the vehicles at Kalakkada check-post.

Similarly, the police detained a youngster who was travelling in a milk tanker at Pottipadu toll plaza in Krishna district on Monday morning. According to the police, of all the persons trying to enter the State, 70 per cent are migrant workers from Maharashtra, Bihar and other neighbouring States. The police said they have been conducting awareness campaigns asking the workers not to travel during lockdown.