Denizens throng Vijayawada rythu bazars, return empty-handed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Denizens, when they thronged rythu bazars at several locations in the city on Monday, were in for a surprise. They returned empty-handed as there were no sellers present in the markets. Sources said a communication gap between the authorities concerned in marketing department and estate officers of rythu bazaars to make a prior announcement about the closure of rythu bazars led to the situation and assured that the same would be resolved by Tuesday. Speaking to TNIE, additional director (Marketing) M Diwakara Rao said the role of civic body was to identify the localities suitable for setting up rythu bazars.

After inspecting them, the department directed the estate officers to arrange them.

The official added the civic body would provide the list of identified location for setting up rythu bazars on Tuesday.On the other hand, the residents in red zones somehow managed to purchase vegetables from the mobile rythu bazars, which were set up by the officials at their respective localities.

“A couple of days ago, when 16 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the city, the police had asked the department to increase the number of mobile rythu bazars to ease the pressure on the existing farmers’ markets,” he said. “Steps are being taken to increase the number of mobile rythu bazars to 100,” the additional director said.