STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Dial 8181960909 for door delivery of essentials in Vijayawada

VMC chief says intention behind initiative is to prevent overcrowding at grocery stores

Published: 21st April 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Food delivery boys waiting for parcel near a restaurant at Governorpet in Vijayawada on Monday.

Food delivery boys waiting for parcel near a restaurant at Governorpet in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Ravindr Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has asked residential welfare association members to send their requirement list to 8181960909 for door delivery of essentials.

He conducted a meeting with Lotus Landmark Residential Welfare Association (RWA) on Monday and asked the residents to get essential commodities delivered at their doorstep with the help of marketing department.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said the civic body mooted door delivery to prevent overcrowding at grocery stores and rythu bazars. He asked them to prepare a list of essential commodities like vegetables and groceries for a week. “Association members should take up the responsibility of sales on their premises by entrusting the task to five youths,” he said.

Venkatesh said several teams were deployed to conduct door-to-door survey and sought RWAs to extend their support by furnishing necessary information. “Steps should be taken by RWAs to furnish the details of foreign returnees and people suffering from cold, cough and fever,” he said.

The association members have requested the municipal commissioner to deploy at least 20 sanitation workers for disinfection drive in the gated community. Responding to the request, Venkatesh directed officials concerned to deploy sanitation workers there.VMC deputy chief medical officer R Venkata Ramana and special officer Ashok Maurya were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Prasanna Venkatesh essentials home delivery red zone coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp