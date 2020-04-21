Dial 8181960909 for door delivery of essentials in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has asked residential welfare association members to send their requirement list to 8181960909 for door delivery of essentials.

He conducted a meeting with Lotus Landmark Residential Welfare Association (RWA) on Monday and asked the residents to get essential commodities delivered at their doorstep with the help of marketing department.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said the civic body mooted door delivery to prevent overcrowding at grocery stores and rythu bazars. He asked them to prepare a list of essential commodities like vegetables and groceries for a week. “Association members should take up the responsibility of sales on their premises by entrusting the task to five youths,” he said.

Venkatesh said several teams were deployed to conduct door-to-door survey and sought RWAs to extend their support by furnishing necessary information. “Steps should be taken by RWAs to furnish the details of foreign returnees and people suffering from cold, cough and fever,” he said.

The association members have requested the municipal commissioner to deploy at least 20 sanitation workers for disinfection drive in the gated community. Responding to the request, Venkatesh directed officials concerned to deploy sanitation workers there.VMC deputy chief medical officer R Venkata Ramana and special officer Ashok Maurya were present.