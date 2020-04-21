Int’l cultural contests to be held online

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, Jignyasa, a professional students’ network, will conduct its annual cultural programme ‘Art Beat 2020’ online. The body has been holding competitions for Telugu students across the world for the past eight years. However, this is the first time that it will conduct them online.

Contests such as story telling, short filmmaking, mock parliaments and Telugu poetry recitals will be conducted. The participants will have to submit a video of themselves for the first round. The second round will be held via video conference. Around 340 participants, from India, US and Malaysia, have enrolled for the contests.