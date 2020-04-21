Nuzvid, Tiruvuru declared red zones

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two towns and two mandals in Krishna district were declared red zones on Monday. The move came after five new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Vijayawada city. With this, the total number of cases in the district shot up to 80. Meanwhile, one death was reported, taking the toll to six in the district.

Apart from Nuzvid and Tiruvuru, district collector A Md Imtiaz declared Kaikaluru and Kalidindi mandals red zones as Covid-19 cases were reported from Akiveedu nagar panchayat of the neighbouring West Godavari district.In all, 16 mandals and 10 municipal towns in the district are presently red zones, he said. As many as 37 mandals are green zones.

All the hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, labs, medical shops including medical stores will function normally in the green zones.As relaxation in lockdown norms were given from Monday, the collector said farmers could take up agriculture activities without any restrictions in 37 mandals.Meanwhile, officials intensified sample testing at Karmika Nagar (Machavaram) from where 10 positive cases were reported.