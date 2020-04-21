STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nuzvid, Tiruvuru declared red zones

In all, 16 mandals and 10 municipal towns in the district are presently red zones, he said. As many as 37 mandals are green zones.

Published: 21st April 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

A road leading to Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada wears a deserted look.

A road leading to Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada wears a deserted look. (photo I EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two towns and two mandals in Krishna district were declared red zones on Monday. The move came after five new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Vijayawada city. With this, the total number of cases in the district shot up to 80. Meanwhile, one death was reported, taking the toll to six in the district.

Apart from Nuzvid and Tiruvuru, district collector A Md Imtiaz declared Kaikaluru and Kalidindi mandals red zones as Covid-19 cases were reported from Akiveedu nagar panchayat of the neighbouring West Godavari district.

All the hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, labs, medical shops including medical stores will function normally in the green zones.As relaxation in lockdown norms were given from Monday, the collector said farmers could take up agriculture activities without any restrictions in 37 mandals.Meanwhile, officials intensified sample testing at Karmika Nagar (Machavaram) from where 10 positive cases were reported.

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

