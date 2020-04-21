VMC chief warns traders of legal action for overpricing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh warned of legal action against traders charging more than MRP during the ongoing lockdown. The civic chief on Monday inspected chicken stalls and kirana stores at Patamata. After inspecting a chicken stall at Benz Circle, Venkatesh also distributed face masks and directed the trader to ensure social distancing.

“We request chicken and meat traders across the city to ensure hygiene on their premises and earmark boxes to enforce social distancing. Meat traders should operate their business only after getting necessary approval from the VMC,” Prasanna Venkatesh said, adding that their stalls will be sealed if they violate the lockdown norms.

After observing a crowd throwing social distancing norms to the wind at a grocery store near Patamata, the civic chief expressed his displeasure and warned that the store would be sealed if traders fail to enforce social distancing on their premises.