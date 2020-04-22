STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70 fined for spitting in public places

As part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the State government had prohibited spitting in public places.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the State government had prohibited spitting in public places. After the move came into effect, VMC special teams have caught 70 persons for the offence and collected `45,000 as penalty from them.

The government on April 12 issued orders prohibiting spitting in public places, and the violators would be punished under various sections of IPC and CrPC. The civic body, on March 20, had issued orders announcing that the violation will attract a fine of `1,000.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, VMC additional medical officer for health (AMOH) R Venkata Ramana said they deployed 50 volunteers/swachhagrahhis exclusively to monitor and enforce the orders, especially at public places like rythu bazaars.   He added the teams  were collecting a minimum fine of ` 300 as fines.

