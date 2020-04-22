New coronavirus cases without any travel history in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four patients of coronavirus were reported in Krishna district on Tuesday­—three in Vijayawada and one in Chilakalapudi, Machilipatnam. With this, the tally in the district has reached 84. Officials said the three cases reported in Vijayawada were from Vidyadharapuram, Krishna Lanka and Karmika Nagar (Machavaram).

In Vidhyadharapuram, a woman who runs a petty grocery store tested positive for the virus. A medical team reached the locality and shifted her husband and two children to a quarantine centre. The official stated the woman had no travel history and that she might have contracted the virus from a Delhi-returnee.

A lorry driver from Krishna Lanka tested positive after returning from Kolkata. From Machavaram, a red zone area, 10 positive cases were reported in the past few days.

Machilipatnam revenue divisional officer (RDO) SK Khajavali said the Chilakalapudi patient was a relative of an infectee from the locality who died a couple of weeks ago. Since then, she and her family were lodged in a quarantine camp in Pedana.

Her husband had died while being shifted. As per the medical bulletin released on Tuesday, a total of 4,778 samples have been collected in the district so far. While 3,142 tested negative and 16 persons were discharged after their recovery, results of 1,553 samples were still awaited. Meanwhile, instructions were given to officials to increase the surveillance area of the Chilakaluripet red zone to 3-km radius from the existing one kilometre.

8,800 kits arrive

Collector A Md Imtiaz said 8,800 rapid test kits reached the district on Tuesday and 6,000 of them were sanctioned to Vijayawada, 1,000 to Penamluru, 1,100 to Machilipatnam, and 350 each to Jaggaiahpet and Nuzvid