‘Protect docs or face a challenge worse than now’

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded that the Centre bring in a law to protect doctors and other healthcare staff in the wake of the increasing number of attacks on them amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interaction with TNIE, IMA State president Dr Prasad Reddy said, "It is a long-pending demand. Due to political reasons and other factors, the demand has not been met so far. Now is the correct time for the Central government to take a decision."

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning that misbehaviour towards medical personnel will not be tolerated, he observed, "Mere words are not enough. It will not do any good." He suggested that the Centre promulgate an ordinance since Parliament is not in session and the same could be replaced with a legislation once the lockdown is withdrawn and the pandemic subsides. Dr Prasad Reddy was also critical of the opposition to burial of the mortal remains of coronavirus victims.

Referring to such incidents in Chennai, where locals opposed the cremation/burial of the bodies of a local doctor and another doctor from Nellore, he rued, “Doctors are risking their lives every single day, staying away from family members, working under extreme conditions and at the end of the day, this is what they get! No respect for them when they are alive and even after death.”

He explained there was no proof to indicate that the virus could be transmitted from a body. However, the bodies are transported and buried in a prescribed cover. “The bodies are either buried deeper than normal or cremated. Both these methods are preferred to make sure that virus does not spread. Even then, people are worried and are behaving in an inhumane manner,” he said. He cautioned that such attacks may discourage doctors and paramedical staff. “If attacks continue, that too, during a challenging time like now, how can medical professionals give their best? If this situation continues, doctors will lose support from their families and out of fear, they will not support the doctors’ decision to go for work,” he opined.

White alert on April 22, black day on 23

The IMA has declared a white alert on April 22, followed by a black day on April 23, in protest against attacks on medical professionals. The medical professionals will light candles at 9 pm to observe white alert and will wear black bandages when on duty on April 23, demanding that the Centre promulgate an ordinance to protect them from physical assaults. “A decision on the future course of action will be taken on the basis of the Centre’s response,” said Dr Prasad Reddy.