STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Protect docs or face a challenge worse than now’

IMA State prez Dr Prasad Reddy demands Centre promulgate ordinance immediately

Published: 22nd April 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective suits before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine to test for COVID-19

For representational purposes

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded that the Centre bring in a law to protect doctors and other healthcare staff in the wake of the increasing number of attacks on them amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interaction with TNIE, IMA State president Dr Prasad Reddy said, "It is a long-pending demand. Due to political reasons and other factors, the demand has not been met so far. Now is the correct time for the Central government to take a decision."

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning that misbehaviour towards medical personnel will not be tolerated, he observed, "Mere words are not enough. It will not do any good." He suggested that the Centre promulgate an ordinance since Parliament is not in session and the same could be replaced with a legislation once the lockdown is withdrawn and the pandemic subsides. Dr Prasad Reddy was also critical of the opposition to burial of the mortal remains of coronavirus victims.

Referring to such incidents in Chennai, where locals opposed the cremation/burial of the bodies of a local doctor and another doctor from Nellore, he rued, “Doctors are risking their lives every single day, staying away from family members, working under extreme conditions and at the end of the day, this is what they get! No respect for them when they are alive and even after death.”

He explained there was no proof to indicate that the virus could be transmitted from a body. However, the bodies are transported and buried in a prescribed cover. “The bodies are either buried deeper than normal or cremated. Both these methods are preferred to make sure that virus does not spread. Even then, people are worried and are behaving in an inhumane manner,” he said. He cautioned that such attacks may discourage doctors and paramedical staff. “If attacks continue, that too, during a challenging time like now, how can medical professionals give their best? If this situation continues, doctors will lose support from their families and out of fear, they will not support the doctors’ decision to go for work,” he opined.

White alert on April 22, black day on  23

The IMA has declared a white alert on April 22, followed by a black day on April 23, in protest against attacks on medical professionals. The medical professionals will light candles at 9 pm to observe white alert and will wear black bandages when on duty on April 23, demanding that the Centre promulgate an ordinance to protect them from physical assaults. “A decision on the future course of action will be taken on the basis of the Centre’s response,” said Dr Prasad Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Medical Association doctors doctor burial
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp