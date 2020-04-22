STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Soaring prices of essentials burn a hole in pockets

Retailers claim they are forced to hike prices due to stock shortage in wholesale market; 15 stores sealed for MRP violation 

Published: 22nd April 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

spices, chilli powder, pepper

For representational purposes

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  At a time when people are facing a hard time due to the ongoing lockdown, soaring prices of essential commodities have doubled their woes. People are forced to purchase commodities at whatever prices fixed by the retailers who are charging anything between Rs 10 and Rs 20 in excess of the MRP on everything in the city markets. The authorities, however, claim they are keeping a strict vigil to prevent profiteering by the traders and cases have been filed against a few of them for violating the norms. Consumers also say the prices of tobacco products, especially cigarettes, increased by Rs 55 on each pack during the lockdown period.

Earlier, a cigarette pack was sold at Rs 165 and now, it is being sold at Rs 220 or even Rs 250. Traders maintain that dwindling supplies are forcing them to sell the stocks at exorbitant rates. Over the years, the retail traders in the city have been procuring stocks of essential commodities from the wholesale market at Gollapudi. However, with the district administration imposing restrictions on operating business between 6 am and 9 am, the traders are unable to get the stocks from the wholesale market due to lack of transportation and manpower.

“Be it wheat flour, pulses such as red gram, black gram and green gram, the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities has increased my monthly budget by over 40 per cent when compared to the previous months,” a private employee Ch Mamatha said.  For instance, the going rate of wheat flour is Rs 50 per kg now compared to Rs 35 in the first week of March. If the same continues for the next couple of weeks, the common man will be worst-affected, she said. “Steps should be taken by the authorities concerned to bring down the prices of the essential commodities in the interest of the common man,” she demanded.

A professor K Bhaskar Tataji said, “In March, I purchased commodities from a retailer in my locality and my grocery bill was around Rs 5,500. But, this month, for the same list of groceries, the trader informed that prices of various commodities had increased by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg and the bill was around Rs 7,000,” he said.
A retailer K Srinivasa Rao told TNIE that Nagpur variety toor dal costs Rs 100 per kg, which was around Rs 80 prior to the lockdown period. Bombay rava was Rs 40 per kg, while it is now Rs 60 per kg, the price of green gram has reached Rs 120 per kg from Rs 90. A 30 kg rice bag of fine quality, which was around Rs 1,050 is now being sold at Rs 1,150. 

“We are forced to supply commodities with a price hike as suppliers have increased their rates because of shortage of essential commodities in the wholesale market. We are supplying commodities to regular customers without much hike and explaining the situation to them,” he added. Revenue wing of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials told TNIE that around 15 grocery stores were sealed across the city for MRP violation by traders. They claimed action will be taken against traders if consumers lodge a complaint. 

Legal metrology officials conduct surprise check
Vijayawada: After receiving several complaints from denizens over MRP violations by the traders, legal metrology department deputy controller VV Nagaraja Rao conducted a surprise check at Spencer’s Hypermarket near Ring Road on Tuesday. He asked people to dial tollfree number: 18004254202 to file compliants related to MRP violations.

Nagaraja Rao said a case has been registered against the hypermarket for not displaying the price list of essential commodities outside their store. “Special teams have been carrying out surprise checks at grocery stores, hypermarkets, rythu bazars and medical shops. In all, the officials have registered 102 cases in Krishna district and 1,532 cases across the State,” he said. ‘’There is no scarcity of essential commodities in the State. A few traders are stocking up the commodities illegally and selling them at exorbitant prices to retailers to earn profit during the crisis,”  he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada essential commodities prices lockdown coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp