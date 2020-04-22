Sufficient med equipment available: DMHO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District medical and health officer (DMHO) Y Ramesh on Tuesday said that they have sufficient medical equipment to contain the spread of coronavirus. He explained that 10 lakh face masks, 6,999 personal protection equipment kits (PPEs), 1.6 lakh cloth masks, 4,300 sanitiser bottles and 900 viral transport medium (VTMs) are available with the district administration. This apart, more medical equipment is expected to reach the district in a couple of days. The district authorities have stored the equipment at Zilla Parishad Guest House.